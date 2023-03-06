Joining the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, Deepika Padukone will be attending the Louis Vuitton show and later jet off to Los Angeles to attend the 95th Academy awards where she is one of the presenters. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked hand-in-hand to attend the Maison Valentino Autumn/Winter 2023 show at the Paris Fashion Week on March 5.

While Priyanka Chopra stunned in the plunging neck bubble-pink ensemble, Nick complemented her in a grey suit. The power couple was also spotted a few days back as they arrived in Paris.

Meanwhile, for those unaware, Deepika Padukone who is the global ambassador of Louis Vuitton attended the Paris Fashion Week last year with her parents - Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. The 'Pathaan' actor was spotted at the airport wearing a brown oversized coat.

The actor took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of flowers with a note that said, "Dear Deepika, Welcome to Paris! We can't wait to see you at the show on Monday. Love, Your friends at Louis Vuitton."

DEEPIKA'S LOOK FROM LAST YEAR

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in 'Citadel alongside Richard Madden. 'Citadel' tells the story of the eponymous independent global spy agency which gets destroyed by operatives of Manticore as the former was tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people.

The series also stars Richard Madden, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Moller as Anders Silje, and Davik Silje and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

'Citadel' has been executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes for AGBO, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Watch event on Prime on April 28

The series will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

'Citadel' and its subsequent series traverse the globe with interconnected stories. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is enjoying the blockbuster success of 'Pathaan' also starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The movie has earned over Rs. 1,000 crore worldwide.

Deepika will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Project K opposite Prabhas.