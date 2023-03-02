Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Citadel' trailer release has been postponed due to the Greece train crash. The trailer that was scheduled to release on March 2 has now been postponed in light of the tragic events in Greece, according to the reports.

"Out of respect for our international community and due to yesterday's devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel," Prime Video said in a note to the media.

About Greece Train Crash

A freight train and a passenger train had a head-on collision on Tuesday night and dozens were left injured. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called it the country's worst-ever rail disaster that has claimed over 40 lives.

Reports suggest that about 250 passengers out of a total of 350 were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses.

In 1972, 19 people were killed when two trains collided head-on outside Larissa.

?? Greece train crash: 8 dead, 65 injured, 25 critically



The collision of passenger and freight trains occurred near the village of Evangelismos near the city of Larisa. In total, there were about 350 passengers in the cars. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble, and 30… https://t.co/7G0iia7AdP pic.twitter.com/pyWinW6PwG — Donbass Devushka (@PeImeniPusha) March 1, 2023

About Citadel

'Citadel' tells the story of the eponymous independent global spy agency which gets destroyed by operatives of Manticore as the former was tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people.

The series also stars Richard Madden, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Moller as Anders Silje, and Davik Silje and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

'Citadel' has been executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes for AGBO, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The series will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

'Citadel' and its subsequent series traverse the globe with interconnected stories. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

(with inputs from IANS)