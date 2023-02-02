https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/772120/kushi-vijay-deverakonda-samanthas-forthcoming-film-poster-released-release-date-details.jpg IBTimes IN

Samantha will be starring alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian instalment of the Citadel universe, the global-event series from Prime Video and the Russo Brothers' AGBO. The untitled series will be helmed by the creator duo Raj and DK of Family Man fame.

In a press note, Samantha called it a 'homecoming' experience. "When Prime Video and Raj & DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is a homecoming for me," she said. The actress also revealed that she is excited to team up with Varun 'who is full of life and cheer when you're around him.'

"The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian instalment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO," she added. The series will be shot in India, Serbia and South Africa. The actress will appear as a stylish spy in this action thriller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra who is gearing up for the international version of Citadel welcomed the Shaakutalam actress with an Instagram post. "So excited about the world of Citadel expanding. Cannot wait to share it with u all," she wrote. Richard Madden and Priyanka will star in the first-to-launch series within the Citadel universe, which comes from the Russo Brothers' AGBO along with David Weil (Hunters) and is set to premiere in 2023.

#YeleloYelelo is another good one from #Shaakuntalam album. A soothing folk melody rendered well by Anurag Kulakarni and penned beautifully by Chaitanya Prasad. Mani Sharma's musical wizardry at work again! ?https://t.co/Oql3Ub0bzB@Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/YdLXmm7Tyo — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) February 2, 2023

On the work front, Samantha is currently awaiting the release of her mythological drama Shaakuntalam on February 18. Directed by Gunasekhar, Samantha will appear as Shakuntala, wife of Dushyanta and the mother of Emperor Bharata. The film is all set to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.