Priyanka Chopra has shared the firstlook of her upcoming spy thriller series – Citadel. The series also features Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. The series also features stalwarts like Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. The pictures shared by Priyanka have sent social media and Bollywood celebs into a state of euphoria. Everyone has been going gaga over the look of the show and their own desi girl – PeeCee.

Bollywood celebs react

"First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair CitadelOnPrime," Priyanka wrote. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is working in the Hindi adaptation of the series wrote, "Yassss (with several fire emojis)." While Rajkummar Rao wrote, Awesomeeeeee (with heart emojis), Nick Jonas dropped many fire emojis. Dia Mirza wrote, "Mamma mia" and many other celebs also reacted to the look.

Social media reaction

"This woman is just fire!" one user wrote. "Ready to binge watch it," another user wrote. "Priyanka chopra is lead of the movie. She as an actress is amazing and finally the credit she deserve as an actress. I am so proud of her," a netizen wrote. "Priyanka about to slay as always," another netizen wrote.

"This look fire," a social media user commented. "Can't wait for this one," another user said. "PC is the global star," one more user opined. An Indian version and an Italian version of the series is already underway. The Indian adaptation will have Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Citadel is the story of two spies who have been made to go through memory wipe. The first two episodes of Citadel are set to stream on Prime Video from April 28.