Priyanka Chopra's weekend was all about glitz and glamour. And her pictures with famous Hollywood names is a testament to that. Our Desi Girl was seen partying with Rita Ora, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Jessica Alba in new pictures that have taken over the internet. Priyanka was attending makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary bash where she was captured with these ladies.

Priyanka's party pic

The picture has left PeeCee's fans worldwide go crazy over her stardom and fame. After dominating Bollywood, the former Miss World has been making waves in Hollywood. All set to capture the OTT space with Citadel, Priyanka also is making the most of her new motherhood phase. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl – Malti Marie in 2022 and their announcement took the world by storm.

Priyanka on Malti Marie's birth

Priyanka was subjected to a lot of slamming and trolling for choosing to welcome motherhood via surrogacy. The Bajirao Mastani actress revealed that it was a miracle that their daughter survived as she was quite premature. "I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her. I didn't know if she would make it or not," she told British Vogue.

On opting surrogacy

Priyanka also added that her medical complications didn't let her have the baby on her own and she was grateful to the surrogate who carried their baby for six whole months. "I've developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it's so painful when they talk about my daughter. I'm like, 'Keep her out of it.' I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she's not going to gossip. I've been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it's not about my life only, it's hers too."