Global icon Priyanka Chopra embraced motherhood last year via surrogacy. The actress has refrained from talking about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In fact, her singer and songwriter husband Nick has also been tight-lipped about their daughter. Priyanka and Nick often share cute and candid pictures with their daughter; however, they have always refrained from showing her face to the media.

And this is for the first time that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were featured in the international magazine Vogue. The actor dropped her first cover shoot on Thursday with the little one. The actress shared a sneak peek of the BTS shoots with her daughter. In the candid interview with Vogue, global icon Priyanka spoke at length about her tryst with surrogacy, the premature birth of her daughter, accusations she battled with and more.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born in the third trimester

Speaking to British Vogue, Priyanka avered, "I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her. I didn't know if she would make it or not."

On having a medical complication

Priyanka said, "I had medical complications, this was a necessary step, and I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."

On being accused of outsourcing her womb

Talking about being accused of 'outsourcing' pregnancy, 'renting' a womb, and acquiring a 'ready-made baby' via a surrogate. She told British Vogue, "I've developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it's so painful when they talk about my daughter. I'm like, 'Keep her out of it.' I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she's not going to gossip. I've been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it's not about my life only, it's hers too."

Priyanka and Nick Jonas took nuptial vows in 2018. The couple in a joint statement on Instagram announced the arrival of their first child baby girl last year in January.

Priyanka will next be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel with Richard Madden and Love Again with Sam Heughan. She also has Jee Le Zaara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.