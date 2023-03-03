Deepika Padukone is reining high on success, and the actor who is already basking in the glory of Pathaan's massive box-office number has added yet another feather to her cap.

Deepika Padukone to present an award at Oscars 2023

The actress Deepika Padukone will present an award at the Oscars 2023. The list also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/U87WDh88MR — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2023

The Pathaan actor shared this happy piece of news on her social media

Sharing the post, Deepika wrote, "#oscars#oscars95."

In no time, netizens and celebrities flooded Deepika's comment section with congratulatory wishes.

Reacting to the post, Deepika's husband-actor Ranveer Singh dropped angel face and clapping hands emojis in the comment section. Neha Dhupia commented, "Can't wait to watch you Deepu." "Boom," Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone wrote.

India at Oscars 2023

It's indeed a moment of pride for Indians at the 95th Academy Awards this year as three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations. RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year.

Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

The Oscars will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. “Naatu Naatu." LIVE at the 95th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/8FC7gJQbJs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2023

The Academy announced on Tuesday night, that the song Naatu Naatu will be performed live on stage at the 95th Academy Awards. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will mark their debut performance at the Oscars.

Times when Deepika made Indians proud

Deepika Padukone represented the country as a jury at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress turned heads at the French Riviera for over 10 days on various occasions and also took part in many talk sessions. She was appointed as the brand ambassador of the French brand Louis Vuitton in May 2022. She unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar prior to the final match on Sunday. The Lionel Messi-led Argentina will face defending champions France in the title clash today. Fans called it a proud moment.

The World Cup trophy has arrived! ?



In the picture: Iker Casillas (Spanish Legend) and Deepika Padukone (Bollywood Actress) pic.twitter.com/5RWayEhsJ4 — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn_live) December 18, 2022

Le JURY au complet pour les Marches du 75e Anniversaire du Festival de Cannes✨

-

The JURY on Red Steps for the 75th Anniversary of the Festival! ?#Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/HkBONfZKqp — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 24, 2022

Work front

Deepika will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Project K opposite Prabhas.