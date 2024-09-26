Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha completed one year of being married on September 25. On the occasion, Pari penned down a heartfelt note for Raghav Chadha. The Ishaqzaade actress shared several pictures of the two of them together enjoying a romantic getaway and asked why they hadn't met sooner.

Parineeti's adorable post

"Ragaii - I dont know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you. I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because....me!) , a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother in law & son in law. Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much. Why didn't we meet sooner? Happy anniversary @raghavchadha88. We are ONE," she wrote.

The love story

Parineeti and Raghav have been painting social media red with their mushy pictures, adorable posts for one another and a lot of well deserved PDA. The two met at a conference in London and their romance blossomed soon after. The Amar Singh Chamkila actress had shared that she had no idea whether Chadha was married or had kids but just wanted to marry him right after laying eyes on him.

Parineeti further added that she rushed back to her room and googled him to know more about him. The two exchanged numbers and soon realised that the only way ahead was marriage. "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other. Our forever begins now," the couple had written while sharing their wedding pictures.