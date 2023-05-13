Congratulations are in order! Finally, the day has arrived actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are officially engaged today in a lavish ceremony at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, Delhi. The ceremony was a private affair with close friends and family in attendance. The AAP leader dropped a series of breakingly beautiful; pictures right after the engagement ceremony on May 13.

The newly engaged couple AAP leader and Parineeti Chopra dressed in white ethnic outfits look straight out of a fairy tale in their pics. The two wore ivory-coloured outfits for the ceremony.

Taking to his official Instagram Raghav Chadha wrote, Everything I prayed for .. she said yes! With a ring emoji.

Parineeti Chopra also shared the same pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Everything I prayed for ....I said yes..!"

From visuals of the rumoured engagement venue – Kapurthala House in Connaught Place

Parineeti's cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra arrived at the venue in a yellow ruffle saree. Parineeti posed for the paps and wore a choker necklace and a bracelet.

Take a look at Priyanka's outfit for the occasion.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also reached Kapurthala House with his wife for Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony.

Manish Malhotra wore a black ethnic outfit while Raghav's maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva who dressed in Raghav's engagement outfit was also spotted.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla is among the many politicians who joined the couple on their big day. Indian National Congress leader P. Chidambaram opted for a traditional look at the event. Aaditya Thackeray, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann among other guests arrived to bless the couple.

Chopra and Chadha had first sparked rumours of a relationship in mid-March after going out for a dinner date

Parineeti and Raghav were first speculated to be dating in March when they were seen together at a lunch date in Mumbai. Since then, they have been seen together in multiple instances. When asked about the rumours, they have neither confirmed nor denied the news.

The Aam Aadmi Party MP and the actor had previously studied in the UK - with Chopra receiving a triple honours degree from the Manchester Business School and Chadha getting an executive MBA from the London School of Economics. They are believed to have been friends for quite some time and reports indicate that their families had been in touch even before the marriage buzz started.

Congratulations to the couple!

The Chopras and Chadhas ensured that the Media is trayed well and taken care of and videos of staff at the engagement venue serving the media with tea and snacks have gone viral.