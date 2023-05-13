The wedding and engagement season is here! The preparations are in full swing, the stage is set, guests have arrived and the clock is ticking it's just a few hours from now, Parineeti Chopra will get engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on May 13, 2023, at the politician's hometown.

Ahead of their engagement, Parineeti's Mumbai house was even seen decked up with lights. In fact, Raghva's Delhi home is also adorned with flowers and illuminated with lights.

Guests

On Saturday morning, Priyanka arrived at Delhi Airport. Around 100 plus guests are expected to bless the couple. The event will have attendance by close friends and family, and Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab and Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, alongside Priyanka, will be in attendance.

Venue

As reported by ANI news agency, the Sikh ceremony will start at 5 pm on Saturday and occur using Sikh customs. The ceremony will commence with Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm.

Right after the ardas, the main engagement ceremony will take place and the couple will exchange rings. Sources have added that lunch and dinner will be arranged in Central Delhi for all the guests.

Who will wear what!

As per reports, at his engagement with Parineeti, Raghav will wear an achkan designed by his maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva, especially for him. Pawan has designed an ivory achkan in pure khadi silk along with ivory pants and a matching kurta for Raghav.

As reported in Hindustan Times, Pawan said, "Raghav prefers to keep it minimal and classy, so I haven't done any kind of work on the achkan. I have added a subtle hint of colour with the blush pink lining inside the achkan and a pocket square in the same hue."

"He wanted something very simple, so I focused on cuts, a great fit and beautiful textures," he added.

For the last few months, Parineeti was spotted at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's house and studio. The Bollywood actress will be wearing the designer's outfit for her engagement, as reported by India Today.

Chopra and Chadha had first sparked rumours of a relationship in mid-March after going out for a dinner date

Parineeti and Raghav were first speculated to be dating in March when they were seen together at a lunch date in Mumbai. Since then, they have been seen together in multiple instances. When asked about the rumours, they have neither confirmed nor denied the news.

Despite there being no official confirmations so far, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora had taken to Twitter at the end of March to congratulate the duo.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" he wrote.

Recently Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased Raghav after his pictures with the 'Uunchai' actor went viral on social media. "You occupied enough space in #socialmedia, this may be a day of silence for you," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party MP and the actor had previously studied in the UK - with Chopra receiving a triple honours degree from the Manchester Business School and Chadha getting an executive MBA from the London School of Economics. They are believed to have been friends for quite some time and reports indicate that their families had been in touch even before the marriage buzz started.

A few minutes ago, Raghav took to his Instagram stories and wrote Jalandhar with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in 'Chamkila,' directed by Imtiaz Ali, together with Diljit Dosanjh. Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila, two Punjabi vocalists, are featured in the movie.