It's wedding season in tinsel town after the star-studded wedding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani, and Fahad Ahmad, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, it's time for one more celeb couple to take nuptial vows. The rumoured couple were recently spotted together at Delhi airport as Raghav came to pick up Parineeti from the airport

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are to get engaged in Delhi next week

Rumour has it that AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra have been dating for quite some time. However, the duo has been tight-lipped about their relationship.

And now as per reports in Hindustan Times, the couple is all set to make their relationship official with an engagement ceremony in Delhi in the first week of April.

Hindustan Times quoted its source as saying, "There will be only family members and very close friends from their circuit. In fact, the moment to get engaged seemed perfect with Priyanka Chopra also coming to India with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. They also planned their India trip in a way that they can make it to the ceremony. In addition, her cousin sister Meera Kapoor has also reached Delhi for the ceremony."

Soon after the ceremony, Parineeti will get back to fulfilling her work commitments and fly to London to shoot her next film.

In Parliament today, I gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss Govt.’s NOC to Mehul Choksi’s Antigua citizenship and its subsequent failure to present a strong case before Interpol, which led to the withdrawal of the red corner notice against him. pic.twitter.com/ygM9xSIqm1 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 24, 2023

Since when did Raghav and Parineeti's love story start blooming?

The two became the talk of the town when they were spotted twice in Mumbai last month. They went for dinner at a Mumbai restaurant, followed by a lunch date.

After a few days, Parineeti Chopra was spotted outside celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's house, which not only sparked wedding speculations but also gave fuel to ongoing rumour mills.

AAP's Raghav Chadha refuses to comment on Relationship rumours, Says Ask Question about Rajneeti Not Parineeti pic.twitter.com/z6NjCWhqjT — Megh Updates ?™ (@MeghUpdates) March 24, 2023

A few weeks back, Hindustan Times quoted its source as saying, Parineeti and Raghav are dating, and they couldn't be happier about it. They have known each other for quite a long time, and it was only recently their bond bloomed into this relationship. They connected over travel and food."

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Recently, Parineeti's co-star Harrdy Sandhu confirmed their relationship and claimed that he even congratulated her. Apart from him, Rajya Sabha Member Sanjeev Arora congratulated the two on their 'union' on Twitter.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar reportedly teased the AAP member Raghav Chadha

As Raghav Chadha gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the government's NOC to Mehul Choksi's Antigua citizenship, VP Dhankhar said, "You already have been.. you occupied enough space on social media. This may be a day of silence for you."

Netizens tease Parineeti Chopra as she shares a mirror selfie calling herself, "Chasmish" on Instagram.

In the picture shared by Parineeti, she is seen sporting glasses and captioned the post, "chashmish," with some emojis.

In no time, netizens started teasing her, about her dating rumours with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. Some were of the view that it was Raghav who has given him this name.

On Sunday evening, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted at the airport, where the rumoured couple was seen blushing when paparazzi greeted them.

Work front

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra recently wrapped shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila' with Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will also be seen in Jaswant Singh Gill's biopic, which stars Akshay Kumar.