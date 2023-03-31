Global icon Priyanka Chopra is grabbing headlines for her raw and explosive interview with Dax Shepard on the podcast Armchair Expert. Priyanka Chopra spilled the beans on why she moved to Hollywood, 'she also mentioned that she has beef with people' in Bollywood, her journey and much more.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie

On Friday afternoon, PeeCee arrived. She was accompanied by her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas and their adorable daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Ever since the birth of their daughter, this is the first time Priyanka has come with her family.

Picture perfect

The family was papped at a private airport and the couple along with their adorable daughter posed for the cameras as they came out of the airport.

Who wore what

Priyanka looked stunning in a pink co-ord dress with a thigh-slit. She completed her look with a pair of sneakers and sunglasses. While Nick was seen in a pair of denim with a green sweatshirt and orange baseball cap. He also carried a sling bag.

Their daughter wore a grey frock and lovingly looked at the paparazzi.

Why has Priyanka come to India?

The couple is reportedly here to attend the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. As well as there is a press conference for Citadel in Mumbai on Monday, April 3, 2023, at lower Parel, Mumbai, where the actress will address the Mumbai press.

However, fans are speculating that Priyanka has come to Mumbai with her family to attend her cousin, Parineeti and AAP MP Raghav Chadha's engagement.

A user mentioned, "Came For Parineeti Weds Rajneeti Wedding!"

Another one wrote, "Welcome back"

The third one wrote, "Queen is back in Bay."

The fourth user wrote, "For Parineeti Chopra's marriage function"

How Parineeti and Raghav sparked dating rumours?

If reports are to be believed, the duo has been dating each other for a while now and they are all set to take their relationship to the next level. Recently, Parineeti's co-star Harrdy Sandhu confirmed the reports around Parineeti and Raghav's wedding rumours in his latest interview.

Parineeti and Raghav sparked dating rumours after they were spotted hanging out in Mumbai for a dinner and lunch date, back-to-back.

After a few days, Parineeti Chopra was spotted outside celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's house, which not only sparked wedding speculations but also gave fuel to ongoing rumour mills.

On Wednesday evening, Parineeti was spotted at Delhi airport, where Raghav Chadha has gone to receive her.

AAP's Raghav Chadha refuses to comment on Relationship rumours, Says Ask Question about Rajneeti Not Parineeti pic.twitter.com/z6NjCWhqjT — Megh Updates ?™ (@MeghUpdates) March 24, 2023

Apart from that AAP leader Sanjeev Arora also took to Twitter to congratulate the rumoured couple on their union.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar teased the AAP member Raghav Chadha

As Raghav Chadha gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the government's NOC to Mehul Choksi's Antigua citizenship, VP Dhankhar said, "You already have been.. you occupied enough space on social media. This may be a day of silence for you."

In Parliament today, I gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss Govt.’s NOC to Mehul Choksi’s Antigua citizenship and its subsequent failure to present a strong case before Interpol, which led to the withdrawal of the red corner notice against him. pic.twitter.com/ygM9xSIqm1 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 24, 2023

However, the duo have remained tight-lipped about the relationship.

When did Priyanka and Nick embrace parenthood?

Priyanka and Nick were blessed with their first child, a daughter, on January 15, 2022. They welcomed Malti via surrogacy.

Work front

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the web series Citadel, which is helmed by the Russo Brothers and also stars Richard Madden. Apart from this, she will also appear in Love Again. In Bollywood, the actress has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.