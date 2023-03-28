Global icon Priyanka Chopra has made India proud and how! The actress after winning the Miss World pageant paved her way in Bollywood and was part of various films like Saat Khoon Maaf, Fashion, Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Waqt, Don, Krrish, Fashion, Dostana, Kaminey, Don 2, Agneepath, Bajirao Mastani, The Sky Is Pink among others.

The actress then went to Hollywood where she starred in the 2015 television series Quantico but way before that, PC featured in a few music videos as she was trying to make it as an international music artist. With songs like 'In My City' and 'Exotic. From being an ace actress to a wonderful singer, there is absolutely no stopping for PC. The actress is now happily married to Nick Jonas, from the Jonas brothers fame. She is also a mother to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Speaking to Dax Shepard on the podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka Chopra spilled the beans on why she moved to Hollywood, 'she also mentioned that she has beef with people' in Bollywood, her journey and much more.

Excerpts from the conversation

During the course of the podcast, Dax Shepard asked: "So how do you decide you want to even put yourself through that? Why'd you decide to put yourself through that and then what was it?"

To this, Priyanka said, "I've never said this so I'm going to say it because you'll make me feel safe."

Why did Priyanka move to Hollywood?

She said, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."

How she ventured into music and what intrigued her to sing?

The actress explained that during this phase, Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits – who is currently Priyanka Chopra's manager – saw her in a video and contacted her.

At this point, Priyanka Chopra was shooting for Vishal Bharadwaj's Saat Khoon Maaf. Explaining that she had heard Priyanka Chopra's demo, Anjali asked if the actress would be interested in a music career in the US. The actress said that the offer came when she was looking for options outside Bollywood.

She said she wasn't getting good roles, and was struggling amid industry politics when her current manager and friend Anjula Acharia offered her to try her luck in music in the west.

Priyanka Chopra confessed candidly, "This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it. So, when this music thing came, I was like 'f*** it, I am going to America'," Priyanka Chopra confessed candidly.

Kangana Ranaut come out in support of Priyanka Chopra on Twitter

Netizens and filmmakers came out in support of Priyanka Chopra's heart-to-heart conversation.

However, it was Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's co-star from the film Fashion Kangana Ranaut who never fails to mince words and was one of the first ones to agree with Priyanka. Kangana gave her point of view.

Sharing the news article Kangana wrote, "This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of the film industry a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."

She further wrote in another tweet, "Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

She added, "This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of the film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK. His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders".

Work front

Speaking about her the Russo Brothers' show Citadel will premiere on April 28. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, also featuring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, in the pipeline.