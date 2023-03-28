Netflix's The 'Big Bang Theory' is one of the most loved and watched American sitcoms, fans especially millennials and GEN Z watch the show with great interest. However, recently, the show landed into legal trouble, when a political analyst filed a lawsuit against Netflix over an episode in the show.

The activist also wants Netflix to remove the first episode of Season 2 wherein Kunal Nayyar's Raj Koothrapalli and Jim Parson's Sheldon Cooper compare Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit.

What is the reason for lawsuit?

As per reports, the political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar claims that the episode has offensive remarks against Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit.

Mithun Vijay Kumar has asked the streaming giant to remove one of the episodes of the sitcom due to some offensive remarks against Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit. In the first episode of the second season of 'Big Bang', Raj Koothrapalli (played by Kunal Nayyar) uses some derogatory slurs against Madhuri Dixit,

Recently, I came across an episode of the show Big Bang Theory on Netflix where Kunal Nayyar's character uses an offensive and derogatory term to refer to the legendary Bollywood actress @MadhuriDixit. As a fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood, I was deeply disturbed by the… pic.twitter.com/pvRCKd5Ne4 — Mithun Vijay Kumar (@MVJonline) March 22, 2023

The controversial scene

In the controversial scene, Raj is seen discussing Bollywood films with his friend Sheldon Cooper. Dixit is compared to Aishwarya Rai.

Cooper calls Aishwarya Rai "a poor man's Madhuri Dixit" in the scene. To this, Koothrapalli replies, "Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute."

The notice has been sent to Netflix's office in Mumbai. The activist has also threatened legal action against the streaming giant if the request is not complied with.

The political analyst shared the notice on his Twitter account and wrote, "As a fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood, I was deeply disturbed by the dialogue. I found it highly derogatory and offensive towards Indian culture and women."

He also said that streaming companies should be held accountable for the kind of content they distribute. Kumar wrote, "So I asked my lawyer to send a legal notice to Netflix, requesting that they remove the episode from their platform. It's important to hold media companies accountable for the content they distribute, and I hope that Netflix India will take this matter seriously."

Celebs react

Now, actress-politician Jaya Bachchan has reacted to this statement. When ETimes reached out to the veteran actress, she said angrily, "Is this man (Kunal Nayyar) insane? Badi gandi zubaan hai. He needs to be sent to a mental asylum. His family should be asked what they think of his comment."

Not just Jaya Bachchan but Urmila Matondkar and Dia Mirza created as well. The former said, "What?! I have no idea about the whole episode, so I shouldn't be commenting. But if it is true, it is beyond outrageous. It shows their extremely cheap mentality. Do they really think this is humorous?" while the latter added, "It is disrespectful and distasteful."

About the show The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady and was aired on CBS between 2007 and 2019. The show focused on socially awkward friends Leonard, Sheldon, Howard, and Raj whose lives take a turn when a free-spirited Penny moves into an apartment across their hall.

The show featured actors like Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Kaley Cuoco Sweeting, Mayim Bialik, and Mellisa Rauch in pivotal roles.