B-Town has always played a big part in setting facial hair trends. In the late 80s and 90s, actors like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and others flaunted moustaches. A few years later, Bollywood celebs changed their look and opted for a clean-shaven suave look.

And it seems 2023 has brought back the clean-shaven trend with actors sporting clean-shaven looks these days for events, and appearances as well as for their films. After all, a classic chic look never goes out of style.

From Shah Rukh Khan, and Vicky Kaushal to Saif Ali Khan: B'town stars who sported clean shave look with panache.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK is basking in the success of Pathaan, the film has shattered all box office records. The actor has been attending events after the resounding success of his film and most often he has been seen sporting a clean-shaven look The actor Shah Rukh Khan was in Delhi a few months ago and wore a black tuxedo, and sported a clean-shaven look with utmost panache.

Saif Ali Khan

Recently, Kareena Kapoor gushingly shared a pic of their husband Saif Ali Khan from their African safari trip to Masai Mara. The renowned actor was seen sporting a clean-shaven look taking us back to his Hum Saath Saath Hai look. Fans are also enjoying his new look and have complimented Saif saying he looks much younger!

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar who was on a multi-city tour with co-actors Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and many more, sported a clean shave look and also let go of the beard. Fans are drooling over Akshay Kumar's look.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was seen sporting a clean-shaven during Holi celebrations, he was seen with his wifey- actress Katrina Kaif. The actor can definitely pull off any style. Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for his movie Sam Bahadur.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan also looked stunning in his clean-shaven look for Red Seal FF22. The actor who has been voted as the sexiest Asian multiple times is currently on top of his fitness game. He is currently shooting for his new movie, Fighter! Hrithik Roshan often posts videos and pictures from the gym.