Pan India star Ram Charan is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Ram is surely roaring with awards and accolades after his glorious win at Oscars, Golden Globes, HCA, and more with RRR.

Charan is one of the highest and most bankable actors in South cinema. The Telegu superstar made his debut with Chirutha. And since then, there was no stopping for the megastar, he has given celluloid several blockbusters like Maghadeera, Rangasthalam, Orange, Yevadu, and more, which became the highest-grossing films in Telugu cinema.

After the resounding success of back-to-back films, the actor is soon going to embrace fatherhood.

Ram's personal life

Ram is married to Upasana, who is the granddaughter of Apollo Hospitals chairman.

Celebrations galore

Ram's birthday is no less than a festival. As it's his special day for the Pan India actor, fans and fraternity have taken to social media and extended their wishes to the actor. Celebrations began on Sunday night as hundreds of fans gathered today at Shilpakala Vedika auditorium for a special event organised for Ram Charan's fans.

Also seen at the event were Sai Dharam Tej and Naga Babu.

Fans at the event waved their cell phone flashlights and sang the birthday song for Ram Charan.

Once Again Many Many HBD Annaya#HBDGlobalStarRamCharan#OrangeSpecialShows @AlwaysRamCharan #ManOfMassesRamCharan #RamCharan #RC15 pic.twitter.com/vy8YiOSiPw — Mohan Charanism (@MohanCharanism) March 27, 2023

RC 15 gets a title it's Game Changer

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have been filming for their upcoming project, which was tentatively titled RC 15. Directed by S. Shankar, the highly anticipated film finally has a title - Game Changer.

On Ram Charan's birthday, the makers of RC 15 revealed the title Game Changer with a cryptic announcement video. The star took to his social media handle to share the update and wrote, "Game Changer it is!!!!"

Celebrities have taken to social media and wishes the actor.

Jr NTR who starred with Ram Charan in RRR penned a sweet note for brother Ram.

Happy Birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. Have a blast !! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 27, 2023

Ram's father and megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela, shared a photo of him pecking at his son's check. The father-son duo's priceless picture is winning hearts.