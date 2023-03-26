Pan India star Ram Charan is turning 38 on Monday. Fans have already taken to social media and extended pre-birthday wishes to the RRR star. However, the team of RC 15, Charan's upcoming film on Saturday, celebrated his 38th birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony and rose petal showers.

Actor Ram Charan celebrated his birthday on the sets of his upcoming yet-untitled film RC15 a day before with his crew and co-star Kiara Advani.

A bunch of photos were posted on social media. In the clips and photos, Ram Charan with Kaira Advani, RC15's director S Shankar, Prabhu Deva and the film's crew members were seen around the cake. While the cake was filled with rose petals and Ram was seen cutting the cake along with the director and Kiara Advani.

Take a look

In the picture, Ram Charan sporting a blue shirt and white pants paired with sunglasses. He looks dapper as always. Nelwywed Kiara Advani opted for a casual outfit, she wore a white tank top and blue jeans.

In another picture and video, Ram Charan is seen walking and rose petals are showered.

Sharing the pictures, Ram Charan's fan page captioned it, "It's a wrap for the song! Team #RC15 celebrated Idol @alwaysramcharan 's Birthday!"

Ram Charan was welcomed on the sets of RC 15

Ram received a grand welcome from choreographer-director Prabhu Deva and his team on the sets of RC 15

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan posted a video of Prabhu Deva and a team of 'RC15' performing on 'Naatu Naatu' to welcome the actor. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Can't thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grand master @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise. Feels great to be back at shoot #RC15."

Can’t thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. ?

Our Grand master @PDdancing sir thank you for the sweet surprise ❤️

Feels great to be back at shoot#RC15 https://t.co/7jBbas4Jgy — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 19, 2023

When will RC 15 be released?

'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The film is slated to release in 2023.

Fans wish Ram Charan on his birthday!