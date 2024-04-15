Parineeti Chopra is on cloud nine and rightly so! The actress has given one of her career's best performances in the recently released - Chamkila. Starring opposite Diljit Dosanjh and playing the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot, Parineeti has made an impressive comeback. From audiences to critics, everyone has been sharing their rave reviews and take on the film.

Parineeti's social media post

Parineeti took to social media to share her gratitude. "Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) "PARINEETI IS BACK." These words are ringing loud. Hadn't thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere!" she wrote sharing pictures from the film.

Priyanka Chopra gives a shoutout

Parineeti Chopra's cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra also gave a shoutout to the film and the team. "Congratulations Imtiaz sir, Diljit, Tisha and the team. Looks so good," she wrote on social media. Pari replied to the post and wrote, "Thank you, Mimi didi."

Rajkummar Rao shares his review

Rajkummar Rao also took to social media to bombard the team with appreciation. He called the film a "must watch". He also said that he could only see Chamkila and not Diljit in the movie. He added that Diljit went into the soul of the character. He also praised Parineeti for her impeccable performance in the film.

Must watch. @diljitdosanjh paji sirf Chamkila dikha, Diljit kahin nahi tha aapki performance mein. Rooh mein utar gaye aap. So inspiring. @parineetichopra impeccable performance. @imtiazaliofficial Sir, there's no one like you. Thank you for giving us Chamkila. @arrahman you're a legend."

Parineeti Chopra had been delivering several back-to-back flops for seevral years now. The diva has now shot back with the role of Amarjot in Chamkila and reminded people of her calibre as an actress once again.