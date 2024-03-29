Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila's trailer has swept social media with what it has to offer. The soulful music, Diljit's vulnerable acting, Parineeti's honest portrayal and Imtiaz Ali's brilliant direction seems to be ticking all the right boxes. With over 7.7 million views and counting, the trailer of the story based on Amar Singh Chamkila seems to have found its fanbase.

Such was the excitement and response from the fans and audience at the trailer launch event, that the makers decided to drop in the six songs before the schedule. Now, along with the trailer, the songs of the film are also available to be listened to. And this is what social media has to say about the film's trailer.

"What is an example of perfect combination?? AR Rehman's soulful music Imtiyaz Ali's crispy direction Diljit's likeable performance," a comment read. "Imtiaz Ali's voice! The man really loves Punjab!You'll always find some connection with Punjab in almost all of his movies. I hope Imtiaz Ali finds his mojo back with this movie," another comment read.

"This movie will be the turning point of Diljit Dosanjh life....Mark my words! People will forever remember him for his role," read one of the comments. "I'm already hooked! The visuals, the music, everything screams EPIC! This isn't just a movie, it's a journey back in time to witness the magic of a true musical genius. Chamkila's story deserves to be told, and I'm ready to soak in every moment of it" a youtube user wrote.

"This is going to hit like a storm.. can Netflix handle such huge viewership.... never before never after cast for a movie," another youtube user commented. "I am so looking forward to the soundtrack of this movie. I feel like it is going to be a stellar one. Imtiaz's direction and AR Rahman's music; this is going to be an epic one," a person opined.

"No doubt Diljit Dosanjh can pull off any role and the music everything is just perfect.....I want it to be a huge hit, so more of such documentaries could be made with such a brilliance on a big platform like this one," another person wrote. "Diljith's eyes are full of sincerity and mischief. Looks good...would have been nice to hear one dialogue from Parineeti character. Looking forward to this one," was one more of the comments.

What's the story about

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen playing the role of the legendary Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra will play the female lead. Chamkila and his wife were known for their songs on society, drugs, poverty, sex and much more. Their songs always left the soceity divided and the two were assassinated along with their band members. Till date, the case of their murder remains unsolved.