Popular singer, composer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made Desis proud as he became the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. The prolific singer enjoyed ruling the stage twice with his performance.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire for the second time on Saturday at the ongoing Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The fan frenzy and electrifying atmosphere at the venue in the videos are doing the rounds right now.

Diljit managed to keep the spirits high as he charged up the audience. Several videos and pictures from the event have surfaced online. In one of the videos that have gone viral, the singer can be seen shouting, "It is really hot in Coachella. Is it the heat or it's because of the Punjabis here?" and it instantly received thunderous applause from the fans. He then added his signature style, "Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye!" (Punjabis are here at the Coachella).

In between his performance, the singer reached out to the security present at the venue and apologised on behalf of the fans, who had simply gone crazy for Diljit. He told the security present, "Security paaji sorry. They are very excited basically; they are good people. First-time Dosanjhwala on stage at Coachella that's why they are excited. So please, I am sorry on behalf of them. Thank you."

Apart from these, another major incident went viral on social media when a section of social media users misunderstood Diljit's statement and alleged that the Punjabi singer apparently asked a girl to 'take down' the Indian flag while he was interacting with the crowd during his Coachella performance.

Here's what happened

The videos that have gone viral show a woman waving the tricolour in the crowd. He then said during the concert, "Eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha (This is for my Punjabi brothers and sisters, this girl is holding my country's flag. Music is for everyone)."

A few portals on Twitter have misinterpreted his statement and slammed the singer for disrespecting the national flag. "Diljit Dosanjh accused a girl of inciting hatred by waving the Indian flag during a music performance in America.

Diljit reacts

However, the singer was quick to hit back at the trolls. Clearing his stance, the versatile singer tweeted, "DON'T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar...Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that's why Music Sab Da Sanjha Hai. SAHI GAL NU PUTHI KIVE GHUMAUNA KOI TUADEY WARGEYA TON SIKHEY ENU V GOOGLE KAR LEYO. (I had said this is my country's flag, which she got it here. This means she got my performance in my country. If you don't understand Punjabi then please Google because Coachella is a big music festival which is attended by people across the world. That's why music is for everyone. How to twist the right words, one should learn from you guys)."

Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa also called out the trollers. Taking to social media he wrote, "It would be better if @pun_fact starts posting complete video. @diljitdosanjh dedicated this concert to India and Punjab. He said, 'eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha'. It's shameful that some handles are creating a negative agenda and spreading hatred."

Apart from Diljit, singer-songwriter Zendaya enthralled the audience on the second weekend of the Coachella music festival. She set the stage ablaze with her electrifying performance on the reworked All For Us track from the HBO series Euphoria.

The song, which was reworked with added vocals by Zendaya, featured in the first season of Euphoria and won Labrinth the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2020.