Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has donned the hat of director, the star kid directed his father in a new commercial for a luxury brand D'yavol X. The advert was dropped by Shah Rukh Khan, the brand page as well as Aryan Khan shared the video of the new clothing line.

Aryan Khan's 'xtraordinary' luxury clothing line will be available for a limited capsule collection from April 30, 2023.

However, ahead of the official launch, we saw SRK, Aryan Khan and Suhana wearing the jersey and t-shirt of the brand D'yavol X.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan made a striking appearance as he attended his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders' match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata which was against RCB. The superstar was dressed in a black sweatshirt. King Khan waved at his fans from the stands and also taught Virat the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his film Pathaan.

If you jog your memory, Aryan Khan has been pictured wearing the hoodie on a couple of occasions. Meanwhile, fan pages dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan curated pictures and made collages of SRK and Aryan dressed in the same OOTD.

And if that wasn't enough, Suhana Khan was seen wearing a t-shirt of the same brand during Mumbai India's vs KKR match that was held in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Check out pictures of Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan in the hoodie here:

This is the first time Aryan has worked with Shah Rukh on an ad

In the ad, Aryan struggles to come up with a perfect logo or tagline for the brand. He marks out words like 'quintessential' and 'timeless' and finally slashes the entire blackboard with red paint and walks away. Doting daddy comes to the rescue, he picks up the paintbrush and slashes the oblique sign made by Aryan to make it look like a cross mark. And there comes the cross mark is the logo of the brand.

Fans and members of the fraternity were in awe of SRK and Aryan's on-screen presence. Aryan Khan's intense screen presence was surely unmissable however, it was SRK who steals the show, with his sheer charm, dimpled smile and wit.

Family pictures of Khan-daan

Recently, Aryan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and their entire family featured in a new coffee book. It also includes pictures of the father-son duo with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan. Aryan also accompanies.