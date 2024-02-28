Amar Singh Chamkila was a singer who emerged from the roots of Punjab. Fighting all odds, Amar later became the biggest sensation in the state. The movie will throw light on his journey from childhood, poverty to becoming a household name and the richest star. Chamkila shot to fame with his song lyrics and singing style.

Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila

The teaser of Diljit Dosanjh's Chamkila is finally here. While Dosanjh will be seen playing the role of the legendary Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra will play the female lead. The film has been helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Chamkila and his wife were assassinated along with their band members. Till date, the case of their murder remains unsolved.

AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Mohit Chauhan are on the music department of the film. Chamkila's songs revolved around drug abuse, alcohol, youth, sex and more. His songs had left the society divided. While many claimed his songs were vulgar and indecent, many argued that it portrayed the reality of the society.

When and where to watch Amar Singh Chamkila

The buzz around the film has been there for a while. The film is slated to release on Netflix on April 12, 2024. "Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz. (He used to create an ambience every time he used to tune his melodies; this is how Chamkila was)" The film will be released in Hindi and will have subtitles in English.

Diljit Dosanjh's Bollywood journey

While Diljit has done some notable work in Hindi films, his milestone and home ground remains in the Punjab film industry. Dosanjh has garnered a mammoth fan base of Hindi cinema lovers as well. "I live for pride. If I had cared about money, I would have done more films, more marriage shows, 4-5 Punjabi films every year. I never run after money. I always wanted to be famous ever since I was a kid. There is no limit to fame. I only want to do good work and enjoy my life. I am happy about whatever I am able to do and am grateful to God," he had once said in an interview.