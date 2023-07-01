Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged to the AAP leader on May 13 in Delhi. The couple has been shuttling between Delhi and Mumbai so that they can squeeze time from their busy schedule to meet each other.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha visit Golden Temple

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra paid obeisance at Shri Harmandir Sahib in Punjab's Amritsar. Several pictures and videos from their visit and divine darshan at the Golden Temple have surfaced on social media.

Both Parineeti and Raghav shared a picture of them praying at the Golden Temple and also revealed why this visit was a special one.

In the picture shared by Parineeti and Raghav their faces are turned towards the temple and their back is visible as they pray.

Parineeti is seen covering her head with a white dupatta as she was dressed in a white salwar kurta. Meanwhile, Raghav was seen in a white kurta-pyjama with a grey Nehru jacket and covered his hair with a traditional head scarf.

#WATCH | Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha & Actress Parineeti Chopra arrive at Shri Harmandir Sahib to pay obeisance. pic.twitter.com/aAFn91HCM3 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

"My visit this time was more special .. with him by my side. @raghavchadha88," wrote Parineeti Chopra, while sharing the picture.

Raghav Chadha also shared the same picture, and wrote, "Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @parineetichopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today."

Parineeti's brother Sahaj Chopra commented, "This picture will remain in my mind for a lifetime! Love you both," while her brother Shivang wrote, "So cute! waheguru." Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra commented, "Waheguru!!! May his blessings be eternally on you both."

RagNeeti to get married in October 2023?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been lately checking for the best wedding venues around various cities. The couple is reportedly believed to tie the knot in October 2023.

On the work front, Parineeti, who was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai, will be seen in the film Amar Singh Chamkila, which stars Diljit Dosanjh.