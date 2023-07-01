It was indeed an honour for Indian celebrities as they attended the UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception in honour of UK India Week. A day after actor Sonam Kapoor, actor Vivek Oberoi attended UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception. The event was held at the PM's official residence and office, 10 Downing Street.

Vivek Oberoi is all smiles as he stands poses with UK PM Rishi Sunak

Vivek Oberoi opted for a dark blue kurta and paired it up with a colourful embossed jacket. he took to social media on June 30 and shared a photo with PM Rishi Sunak and penned a sweet note. He also thanked the UK PM for honouring PM Narendra Modi at the event.

Sharing the photo, Vivek wrote, 'Thank you Prime Minister @RishiSunak for the warm welcome at @10DowningStreet. Your family & the entire team at 10 Downing were very gracious hosts. Your passion & commitment to stronger India-UK relations was heartening to see, especially when you said that we are all "living bridges" between two great nations, inspired me deeply.'

He added, 'I noticed every time you mentioned @narendramodi you said "Prime Minister Modi ji", it was so touching to see that little gesture of respect that resonates deeply with our Indian culture & sanskaras.

I'm sure every Indian & all people of Indian origin feel a deep sense of pride for what you have achieved & we are rooting for you to achieve great things in partnership with our nation. A special thank you to Akshata Murty and Sudha Murty ji, she is truly a #superstar.'

Sonam Kapoor attended the reception on June 28. Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote, 'Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK India week.

What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer.'

Orry meets Vivek Oberoi, Mary Kom and Amruta Fadnavis

Meanwhile, social media influencer Orry attended an Indian global forum where he clicked pictures with Amruta Fadnavis, Mary Kom and Vivek Oberoi.