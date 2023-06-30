Pan India star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela were blessed with a baby girl on June 20, 2023. The mega princess' naming ceremony took place today. Taking to Instagram today, the RRR actor revealed his daughter's name.

Sharing the pictures from his daughter's naming ceremony the actor explained what her name means in a note signed off by Klin Kaara's grandparents, "With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal Goddess Bhauramma Devi, we introduce our beloved granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam - the name signifies transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening - lots of love - Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil."

Klin Kaara has been named by her grandparents

From grandparents to uncles, Chiranjeevi to Allu Arjun shared the name of the baby along with the meaning.

Doting grandfather Chiranjeevi wrote, "And the baby's name is 'Klin Kaara Konidela '...Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Namam..'Klin Kaara' .. signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality .. as she grows up..Enchanted! "

The newly minted parents Ram and Upasana shared a slew of pictures on social media along with their parents. The newborn can be seen in the cradle.

The little angel has been receiving a load of gifts and blessings from fans and well-wishers.

Mukesh Ambani gifts baby Klin Kaara a gold cradle

However, a special gift that baby Klin Kaara Konidela received was from Ambani.

According to reports, Mukesh Ambani and his family gifted a gold cradle to Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter. The gold cradle is reportedly worth a whopping amount of more than lakhs.

Is It true ??



Avaru aiena clarity evandi ra ayya #MegaPrincess pic.twitter.com/tVN0n4yPZz — ???? ??™ (@alwayskumar22) June 29, 2023

Since morning, newly minted mommy Upasana has been giving a sneak peek of the naming ceremony celebrations.

After bringing the baby home last week, Upasana shared a beautiful picture with her husband Ram Charan, their daughter and their pet Rhyme. She captioned it, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings."

Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter- Mega princess

A few days after her daughter's birth, he spoke to the media and said, "Looking at all of the good moments in our lives, I feel it is because of the positivity this newborn girl is bringing. Our family worships Anjaneya Swamy (Lord Hanuman). Tuesday is his day, and we are grateful that the kid was born on this auspicious day."