Prominent filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passed away at the age of 67 at 3.30 am on Friday, March 24. The director is well-known for some of his hit films, including 'Parineeta', 'Laga Chunari Mein Daag', 'Mardaani' and 'Helicopter Eela'. According to reports, he was on dialysis and his potassium levels had dropped drastically. At 3 am, the director was rushed to the hospital where he took his last breathe.

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, director Hansal Mehta shared a picture of the late director and wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

Expressing his grief, Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise, 'Dada' to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada (sic)."

My deepest condolences ?. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada ? — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023

Actress Neetu Chandra, who was quite close to Pradeep Sarkar, wrote, "Very sad to know about our dearest director @pradeepsrkar dada. I started my career with him. He had an aesthetic talent to make his films look larger than life. From #Parineeta #lagachunrimeindaag to a no. Of movies. Dada, you will be be missed. #RestInPeace (sic)."

Very sad to know about our dearest director @pradeepsrkar dada. I started my career with him. He had an aesthetic talent to make his films look larger than life. From #Parineeta#lagachunrimeindaag to a no. Of movies. Dada, you will be be missed. #RestInPeace ?? @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/TDxUOP2quG — Nitu Chandra Srivastava (@nituchandra) March 24, 2023

Following the sudden demise of the director, actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Ohh! That's so shocking! Rest in peace Dada (sic)!!"

Rest in peace Dada!!? https://t.co/wOCqOlVd5Z — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 24, 2023

Pradeep Sarkar made his directorial debut with 'Parineeta' in 2005. Before that he used to work as an ad-film maker after working 17 years in mainstream advertising as Creative Director – Art. Later he directed Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007), Lafangey Parindey (2010), Mardaani (2014) and Helicopter Eela (2018). Apart from this, Pradeep Sarkar has also directed several web series such as Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala (2019), Arranged Marriage and Forbidden Love (2020) and Duranga (2022).