The song 'Naatu Naatu' from the Indian film 'RRR' directed by S.S. Rajamouli was named the Best Original Song in Motion Picture, 'The Fabelmans' won Best Picture, Drama and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' bagged the Best Picture, Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes Awards.

Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg won the Best Director - Motion Picture at the Golden Globes for his semi-autobiographical film 'The Fabelmans'. This is his third win and 20th nomination at the Golden Globes.

The coming-of-age drama 'The Fabelmans' directed by Steven Spielberg took home the Best Picture in drama category at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. To present the honour, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino took over the stage to announce.

He quipped: "Tom Cruise, Steven Speilberg, Elvis Presley, Cate Blanchett and Whatever those blue people are called .. These are the people for Best Picture, Drama.

'The Fabelmans' was nominated alongside James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water' Austin Butler-starrer 'Elvis', Cate Blanchett's' Tar' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' starring Tom Cruise.

While accepting the award, Speilberg thanked the cast, producers and crew of the film.

'The Fabelmans' is a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on Spielberg's adolescence and first years as a filmmaker, told through an original story of the fictional Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker who explores how the power of films can help him see the truth about his dysfunctional family and those around him.

The film stars Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy, alongside Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch in supporting roles.

Accepting the award for his autobiographical drama, Spielberg said, "I've been hiding from this story since I was 17 years old. I put a lot of things in my way of this story," reports 'Variety'.

He continued, "I told this story in parts and parcels all through my career. 'E.T.' Has a lot to do with this story. 'Close Encounters' has a lot to do with this story. But I never had the courage to hit this story head-on until ('Fabelmans' co-writer) Tony Kushner (and I) were working on 'Munich' a long time ago, (and he) started telling me about all these stories about (his) life. And we started a conversation."

He further mentioned, quoted by 'Variety', "The conversation lasted all through 'Munich,' all through 'Lincoln' and 'West Side Story'. And my wife Kate was always saying, 'You have to tell this'. And during COVID, I didn't know if any of us were going to have the chance to tell any of our stories again in March, April, May of 2020".

Spielberg added, "Everything I've done up to this point has made me ready to finally be honest about the fact that it's not easy to be a kid. The fact that everybody sees me as a success story... But nobody really knows who we are until we're courageous enough to tell everyone who we are. And I spent a lot of time trying to figure out when I could tell that story and I figured it out when I turned 74 years old. I said, 'You better do it now'. And I'm really, really happy I did."

