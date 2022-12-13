SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has bagged two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe 2023. The film has been nominated in the Best Picture – Non-English Language category and Best Original Song – Motion Picture category for 'Naatu Naatu' song. All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close and Decision to Leave are the other films nominated while in the song category "Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick and 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been nominated.

"Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team... Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support throughout." an elated Rajamouli tweeted. RRR is a fictional drama starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in key roles. The film has grossed over Rs 1200 crore globally.

RRR became the top contender after the international magazine Variety listed the film on its potential Oscar winner list. International film critic Clayton Davis too has vouched for RRR in the Oscar nomination list this year. However, fans and critics were unhappy after the jury named the Gujarati film Chhello Show as India's official entry for the Oscars. Later the makers submitted the film in 14 categories under the 'For Your Consideration' (FYC) campaign.

Ever since the release of RRR, director Rajamouli has become a known name in the international arena. The film has bagged various international awards including the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle, Best International Film at the Saturn award, Best Film at the National Board of Review and runner-up in the Best Picture category at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022.

With Golden Globe often considered an Oscar drill, hopes are high this year.