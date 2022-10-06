SS Rajamouli's RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt. The film was one of the most highly budgeted films and was made on a whopping amount of Rs 550 crore and went on to gross over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide. However, the film failed to make its official entry to the Oscar 2023 awards. But it seems there is a ray of hope as the makers are now reportedly pushing for the mega film in 14 categories under the 'For Your Consideration' (FYC) campaign.

The 14 categories under which the film is being considered include Best Director for SS Rajamouli, Best Actor Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt among others.

Take a look at the nominations

It’s official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs pic.twitter.com/gJh8PzmjmY — jen yamato (@jenyamato) October 5, 2022

Fans are delighted with this piece of news and have taken to social media to express their happiness.

A user wrote, "Thanks Too The Western People for supporting this Cinema," for all the international appreciation the film has received.

Some even thought Alia Bhatt's nomination for Best Actress wasn't justified, considering she didn't have a meaty role to play in the film

Reliving the experience of RRR with the Japanese media. Thanks for all the love and admiration. pic.twitter.com/DpZt0dsSzQ — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 4, 2022

A user mentioned, "Idk about Alia Bhatt's nomination for Best Supporting actress. She was barely in the movie."

Idk about Alia Bhatt nomination for Best Supporting actress. She was barely in the movie. — R S (@RSforyou722) October 6, 2022

Why was RRR not selected for the Oscar 2023 nomination?

According to a media report, TS Nagabharana, one of the committee members of the Film Federation Of India (FFI) revealed the reason for not selecting RRR for Oscar 2023 nomination. He said that the committee members looked for an emotional connection more than entertainment among the 17 movies they considered. They finally felt that the film Last Film Show had that emotional touch with the most realistic approach of all.

Just woke up and saw the best news of the day.

Jai NTR #ManOfMassesNTR pic.twitter.com/JMGzxeogzw — Santhosh (@ISanthosh9999) October 6, 2022

Keeping our fingers crossed, only time will tell if RRR wins at Oscars 2023.