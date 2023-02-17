2023 edition of Oscars Film Festival

As we approach the most prestigious award event of the year, the 95th Academy Awards, PVR Cinemas, offers a line-up of outstanding and Oscar-nominated English films. The Academy Awards acknowledge the best and brightest in a variety of categories each year in recognition of remarkable achievements in film.

The first phase of the PVR Oscar Film Festival, which is set to run from February 17 through February 23, will provide moviegoers with a special chance to see their favourite Oscar-winning films come to life on the big screen. To heighten the excitement, PVR is also providing the 'Oscars Festival Pass,' which will let viewers to watch all of these films for the incredible price of INR 699. The PVR website or PVR mobile app are the places where the pass can be purchased.

The festival will screen 10 Oscar-nominated films across 30 cinemas in 18 cities namely Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Indore, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Jaipur, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Rourkela.

The 10 films that would be screened as part of the multi-city film festival includes Everything Everywhere All At once, Elvis, The Fablemans, TopGun : Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Whale, The Batman, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Mrs Harris goes to Paris. These films represent some of the finest achievements in filmmaking. From gripping dramas to heart-warming tales, there's something for everyone.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR Limited, said: "Every year it has been the constant endeavour of PVR Cinemas to bring Indian audiences closer to globally acclaimed movies from the Academy Award nominees. Keeping up with our promise, we are delighted to announce a week of celebration for movie patrons in India. As we look forward to another successful edition, the intent is to showcase the best cinema from across the world across different genres to entertain our discerning audiences and match the thrill and excitement of Oscars."

(With inputs from IANS)