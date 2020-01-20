In order to interact with students and share valuable tips before their upcoming board and entrance exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 2000 students, teachers and parents at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.

The third edition of the PM Modi's Town Hall interaction programme with students from India and abroad was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. This year, PPC2020 had the same Town Hall format as in previous two editions wherein the Prime Minister interacts with school students at the Talkatora Stadium. This format was a huge success during the last two years

'Pariksha Pe Charcha is an event closest to my heart'

During the event, PM Modi said, "This new year and decade are equally important for you and the entire country. Whatever happens in this new decade will be directly related to the students that are currently studying in Class X and XII."

He further added, "Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do."

PM Modi shares tips to combat exam stress

During the event, PM Modi advised students to keep a healthy distance from technology. He said, "Every day, there must be some time that you keep yourself away from technology. There must be a technology-free hour every day. Spend that time with friends, family, books, garden or pets.

"You spend with your mother, father, grandfather, grandmother by reducing 10 per cent of the time that smartphone steals your time. Technology should pull us, we should avoid it. There should be a feeling in us that I will use technology as I wish."

A lot of excitement and enthusiasm was seen among the students who not only participated in the unique event but also received valuable tips from the Prime Minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run.

PM Modi on co-curricular activities

During the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020, PM Modi said, "Not doing co-curricular activities can make you like a robot. You can change this. Yes, this will require better time management. There are many opportunities today and I hope the youth will use them.

"If you're not doing any extra activity, you'll turn into a robot. Do we want our youth to turn into robots? No! They are full of energy and dreams!"

"These extra-activities have become a fashion statement these days for parents. Parents think that glamour-driven extra-activity will help their child. It is the parents' responsibility to pick the child's interests and take him/her to that activity."

The First edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 1.0" was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February 2018. The second edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0" was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January 2019.