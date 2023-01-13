Celebrity couple and newly minted parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took their bundle of joy Raha Kapoor for a stroll on a sunny Friday afternoon. Accompanying them was Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt. The trio were dressed in all-noir.

Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt take baby Raha for a stroll

Baby Raha The photos and videos of Alia – Ranbir and Shaheen taking baby girl Raha on a stroll have surfaced online.

While in one photo, Ranbir is seen carrying Raha in a baby stroller, Alia also held the newborn close in another.

The celebrity couple has decided to keep Raha away from the public eye

In all the photos, Raha's face is hidden as the couple requested the paparazzi not to take their daughter's photos.

Celebrity photographer shared an excerpt from their conversation on Instagram and wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most sought-after couples in the Bollywood industry. They were blessed with a beautiful daughter Raha Kapoor last year. Today the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter."

Neetu Kapoor re-shared the post of the photographer on her Instagram stories with a hand-folded emoji.

Fans react

Reacting to the new pictures, fans took to the comment section of a paparazzi post and dropped emojis.

Grandmother Neetu Kapoor wishes granddaughter first Lohri

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, on Friday, extended heartfelt wishes to her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and son Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrate the first Lohri with their daughter Raha.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a picture on her story and wrote, "Happy first Lohri."

In the picture, Alia and Ranbir can be seen holding their daughter, and a small football jersey hangs on the wall that reads Raha.

They were snapped by paparazzi and pictures of them are all over social media. The family was also joined by Alia's sister, author Shaheen Bhatt.

Celebs who have requested the photogs to not click their newborn babies

Not just Alia and Ranbir Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli too requested paparazzi to not click pictures until their daughter.

A month ago, Sonam Kapoor also requested paparazzi to not take photos of her son Vayu.

Earlier this month, Ranbir and Alia had invited photographers and treated them to snacks. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu showed the paparazzi Raha's photos as they made their request.

Alia and Ranbir embraced parenthood in November 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter in November last year. Alia shared that they have named her Raha, saying 'dadi' Neetu named her granddaughter. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress had written, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings... Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!

"Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married.

Professional front

Ranbir Kapoor will be soon seen in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be soon making her Hollywood debut with filmmaker Tom Harper's 'Heart of Stone' starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actor will also be seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.