New parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently met paparazzi and showed a picture of their daughter Raha Kapoor, they requested the photographers to not take pictures of their baby girl whenever they go out on a stroll.

Ranbir and Alia cheer for their team Mumbai City FC in the stands

On Sunday evening, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took some time out from their parenting duties to cheer for Mumbai City FC, a co-owned team by Ranbir. The match took place in Mumbai, where the team played against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. Pictures and videos from the match have gone viral on social media.

For the evening, Alia looks opted for a black jacket and jeans, while Ranbir can be seen in Mumbai City FC jersey paired with jeans and a blue cap.

Some of the viral pictures also show the couple enjoying the match from the stands and can be seen discussing the match.

Ranbir and Alia celebrate the victory of their team Mumbai City FC and greet the crowd post-match.

Celebrity paparazzi account shared the video of Ranbir and Alia Bhatt walking hand-in-hand and cheering for their team Mumbai City FC to celebrate their victory. Upon their chemistry, fans couldn't keep calm and flocked to the paparazzi accounts' comment section and dropped adorable comments.

A fan mentioned, "Couple goals."

The second one said, "My sweetest couple."

Ranbir Kapoor is a football fanatic and is also a part of the All Stars Football Club with his other industry friends, including Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan and others.

The actor announced the name of their daughter in a similar way. Being a hardcore Barcelona fan, Ranbir held his baby girl in his arms while we could see a Barcelona jersey framed on a wall with Raha printed on it

Personal life

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who got married in April 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

Professional front

Ranbir Kapoor will be soon seen in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be soon making her Hollywood debut with filmmaker Tom Harper's 'Heart of Stone' starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actor will also be seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.