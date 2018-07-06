Pantham starring Gopichand and Mehreen Pirzada has become the latest victim of piracy as the full movie has been leaked online for download, which is likely to affect the collection of at the box office.

Pantham full movie was illegally recorded during its screening in a cinema halls by some miscreants, who later leaked on the internet for torrent site users to watch online or download it for free. These pirated prints are said to be of average quality and their sound and visual quality is not up to the mark. A few of them have uploaded the full movie in HD quality.

The makers of Pantham have shelled out a hefty budget on its production and promotion. They have aimed to get a big break for actor Gopichand, whose career hit a rough patch with a back-to-back failures. The movie has opened to good collection at the box office, but it is facing a threat in the form of its piracy.

Firstly, Pantham has received mixed response from everyone and the word of mouth is likely to affect its collection from the second day. Secondly, the movie is clashing with Sai Dharam Tej's Tej I Love, which has hit the screens day after the Gopichand starrer released and it may also become first choice for some viewers

These two aspects might force some viewers to download Pantham full movie from torrents or watch it online. The stakes are very high on the film, as its theatrical rights have been sold for whopping price of Rs 15 crore. The makers are reportedly making all efforts to take down its alleged pirated prints from the internet. It should be seen whether they be able to save the film from the effects of its piracy.

Pantham is an action drama about young man named Vikranth, who plans a series of robberies on noted politicians. Debutante director K Chakravarthy Reddy has written story for the movie, which features Gopichand, Mehreen Pirzada, Sampath Raj, Mukesh Rishi, Jayaprakash Reddy, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sayaji Shinde in important roles.