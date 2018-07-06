Actor Gopichand's latest movie Pantham has received decent opening at the worldwide box office but has failed to beat the first day collection record of his film Goutham Nanda.

Gopichand is one of the most popular young Telugu actors. But he has suffered a huge setback with most of his recent releases like Jil, Soukhyam, Goutham Nanda, Oxygen and Aaradugula Bullet failing to live up to the expectations of their producers and distributors. He has left no stone unturned to make it big with his latest release Pantham, which hit the screens on July 5.

But Tej I Love You, which released today, will pose a threat to Pantham. In a bid to get a big opening, the makers of the Gopichand starrer have released the film a day before the Sai Dharam Tej starrer hits the screens. Pantham, which had a good advance booking, started on a good note in the morning shows on Thursday. Despite getting mixed word of mouth, the movie went on to make a decent collection in the later shows.

Pantham has collected Rs 5.2 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and earned Rs 3.22 crore for its distributors. Vamsi Kaka, the publicist for Pantham, tweeted, "#Pantham starts off with a STRONG OPENING!!! The film collects a gross of ₹5.2cr and a share of ₹3.22cr in its day 1 in worldwide on a THURSDAY."

Goutham Nanda, which was released in the theatres on July 28, 2017, had collected Rs 6.10 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and earned Rs 3.50 crore for its distributors. It is the biggest opener for Gopichand in recent years. Pantham was expected to shatter this record but has failed.

Before its release, the film unit had claimed that Pantham is a different film with a social message. But the movie opened to mixed response with viewers and critics calling it a routine mass flick with Robinhood story. They say that movie would only impress the audience in B and C centres, but multiplex viewers won't like.

Pantham faces two challenges from its second day. Firstly, the movie will clash with Tej I Love You, which is likely to take a toll on its collection. Secondly, the word of mouth is also likely to affect its business. It should be seen how the movie would perform at the box office over the weekend.