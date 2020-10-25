Vijayadashami is also known as Dussehra is a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. It is observed on the tenth day in the Hindu calendar month of October. Vijayadashami is observed for different reasons and celebrated differently in various parts of India.

In the southern, eastern, northeastern, and some northern states of India, Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja, remembering goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to restore and protect dharma. Dusshera also marks the end of "Ramlila" and remembers God Rama's victory over the Ravan. Alternatively, it marks a reverence for one of the aspects of goddess Devi, such as Durga or Saraswat. Most of the Hindus celebrate this day by performing puja and havan. A lot of staunch devotees worship iron, metal and steel.

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, we got in touch with Pankaj Tripathi who is basking in the success of Mirzapur season 2, and we asked him how he is celebrating Dusshera.

Exclusively speaking with IBTimes, India, Pankaj Tripathi poured his heart out and said he misses being in Kolkatta during this year.

"I am usually in Kolkatta during Navratri", avers Pankaj Tripathi

My wife is doing Puja, she does it every year. Woh apna karti hai haar saal aur iss saal bhi kar rahe hai. This time of the year, I am usually in Kolkata for Durga Puja and Navrati with my family. This year owing to the pandemic we couldn't go. Kaafi miss kar raha hun jaana. (I miss going to Kolkata).

Mere taraf se Dusshera ki shubkaam naye, (Happy Dusshera to everyone).

Meanwhile, Bollywood extends warm wishes to their fans on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon among others extended warm wishes on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans 'Happy Dusshera.'

Happy Dussehra to all... wishing you success, health and happiness on this special day as we celebrate the triumph of good over evil. pic.twitter.com/sfIcpXBqZA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 25, 2020

Raveena Tandon

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut dug the past and shared a sarcastic post on her Twitter handle, she wrote, "My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra" (sic).

My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/2i4OnxiPeS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2020

Dussehra is a festival when good always triumphs over Evil. Let’s all maintain social distance, wear masks and defeat the common evil?#HappyDussehra — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 25, 2020

Let’s all burn our judgments and negativity this Dussehra. Wishing you a positive and calm year ahead. #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/s7DCCignXK — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 25, 2020

Maanayata Dutt

Maanayata Dutt, dedicating the festival to Sanjay Dutt, penned a note a said that the actor is her 'strength and pride'. She wrote, "Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage! There is truly no one like you Sanju, and you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough get going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod (sic)."

Tollywood wishes

Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal send heartfelt wishes; RRR makers share a special still.

Wishing you all a very #HappyDussehra!

అందరికి దసరా శుభాకాంక్షలు

आप सभी को दशहरा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

அனைவருக்கும் இனிய தசரா பண்டிகை வாழ்த்துக்கள்

വിജയദശമി ആശംസകൾ

ದಸರಾ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು

Stay safe!! Keep your spirits up ??? pic.twitter.com/KZEgz8Lqnm — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 25, 2020

When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you.. This #Vijayadashami burn the Ravana within.. Wish you all a very #HappyDussehra ? pic.twitter.com/AkV05QhRmS — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) October 25, 2020

May the warmth of fire and the strength of water engulf all evil!#HappyDussehra ?? #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/5Gm0tvW3Lf — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) October 25, 2020

Wishing all our readers a very Happy Dusshera!