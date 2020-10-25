The year 2020 saw one of the biggest viruses in the faces of humankind. COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked our lives. Navratri, which is one of the biggest and widely celebrated festivals, came to a standstill owing to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases. And as it said, time and the waits for none, the nine days of Navratri went by. Today is Dussehra, a culmination of the Navaratri festival which is also known as Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra celebrates the Hindu god Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana and the triumph of good over evil. It is marked on the 10th day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Ashvin (Ashwayuja).

People observe Dussehra through special prayer meetings and food offerings to the gods at home or in temples throughout India. As the nation celebrates the auspicious occasion of Dussehra or Vijay Dashmi, we got in touch with Tusshar Kapoor for a candid chat.

In a freewheeling exclusive conversation with IBTimes, India, Laxmmi Bomb, Producer and Actor Tusshar Kapoor spoke about how he is celebrating Dusshera in times of COVID-19, whether his son Laksshya understands the meaning of Dussehra and more.

Excerpts from the interview.

How is your family celebrating dusherra?

We all fast during Navratri and avoid non-veg. We have puja at home on this auspicious day.

Does Laksshya understand why we celebrate Dussehra?

Laksshya understands Navratri to some extent, as we decorated matka and played dandiya as a part of school activity. I have read a few books to him on Dussehra so that he knows why we celebrate this festival. Although he doesnt understand the festival completely he knows the Indianness and tradition behind it.

What is the special dish cooked at home on the occasion of dusshera?

As we have puja at home and we are fasting. The sweet that is made today is halwa puri and chana, That's the standard simple Indian dish we offer Goddess. We will spend some good time with kids and each other. As we can't go out anywhere, I will watch something at home. May be will meet some friends. That's how I am celebrating a Dussehra.

Message for fans

I urge everybody to lead a minimalistic life, at least this year and especially during the festivals. We should be as careful as possible if we are stepping out of the house. Co-exist with the environment. Let this festival be about giving and helping the people in need. Let's think about society, sanitisation and our community workers. The more we give, the more we get, and the world will be a better place if we all become a little more considerate. Take care of the woman in the country, resect woman. Goddess Laxmi is expected to bring wealth and money, and we must respect her and not be cunning.

On the work front, Tusshar Kapoor will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb which is slated to stream on Dinsey + Hotstar from 9th November.

IBTimes India wishes everyone a very happy and prosperous Dusshera.