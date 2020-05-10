Bringing a child into the world is a joy like no other, and a moment of eternal bliss. There is a subtle way a child transforms your life, changes you in ways you never thought possible. But sometimes, the longing for a child's love in your life overpowers everything else even the fact that you'll be bringing him up alone and doing the duties of mother and father both.

Single parenting is tough and comes with lots of responsibility. Many actors have donned the hat of single parenting with utmost perfection. Tusshar Kapoor is one such actor who broke all the norms and when he welcomed his child in 2016 via surrogacy and became a proud father to Laksshya. Not only is Tusshar a doting father but also plays a part of a caring mother.

In an exclusive International Business Times, India Tusshar Kapoor spoke in length on embracing fatherhood and motherhood and how a parent should actively be a part of their growing up years and inculcate reading habits in their child.

Excerpts from the interview:

On Mother's Day, actor Tusshar Kapoor who is a single parent to his 3 years old son Laksshya shares:

On Mother's Day

I am thrilled beyond words to have Laksshya, he is the greatest source of joy in my life. Fatherhood makes me feel good about myself, makes me feel complete. It has also made me manage my time and more organised because you've to work with a clock work precision when you're a father.

On growing up years with Lakssya!

I would like to say one thing that during the growing up years of your kids, even if you are a single parent or married couples to enrich the lives of your kids, empower them. You must instil the habit of reading in your child. And also make sure your child plays outdoor sports. I would like to say, always being there with your family and quality time without any pretensions of what a perfect family looks like or needs to be like.

Not only does Laksya has his father during his growing up years but also grandpa Jeetendra, grandma Shobha and buaa Ektaa and brother Raviee (Ekta Kapoor's son).

Here's wishing all the mothers a very Happy Mother's Day!