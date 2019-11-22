The OTT platforms have become as famous and preferred for millennials as going to the movie theatres. No wonder more and more A-listers are ready to make a shift to this platform too. While we might get to see more Bollywood biggies on OTT platforms but, these are the five Indian men who took the leap and revolutionised series watching for us.

Pankaj Tripathi

Be it his mysterious role as the 'Guruji' in Sacred Games or as the fierce 'Kaleen Bhaiya' in Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi has dominated the webspace and how! The Internet's favourite, Pankaj, breathes life into each of his characters with his authenticity and simplicity.

Saif Ali Khan

The first mainstream superstar to make the shift to digital, Saif Ali Khan paved the way for other actors of his league to follow. As his show Sacred Games opened to fantastic response, it was a cue for his contemporaries to dabble in the field.

Ali Fazal

After hits like Fukrey in his kitty and his international projects like Furious 7 and Victoria and Abdul, Ali wanted to keep up with his quest of discovering new terrain. While his earlier web show Bang Baaja Baarat failed to do any magic, it was Mirzapur last year helped him emerge as an overnight stay. His smoldering looks and his menacing screen presence as Guddu Bhaiyya on the show has been a humongous hit.

Vikrant Massey

A truly experimental actor, Massey has tried it all from digital shows to films to TV. With a knack for chasing down the choicest stories, Massey's journey has been one to look out for. With Mirzapur and then Criminal Justice, the actor has been able to break perceptions about himself.

Angad Bedi

After Pink, Angad Bedi had the option of sticking to films alone. But Angad chose to follow his heart and topped his fantastic act in the movie with a bombastic show like Inside Edge. As Arvind Vashisth is winning adulation from all quarters, Angad surely has the female fans going in tizzy after second season's trailer dropped online.

