In a shocking incident, the passengers on-board an IndiGo flight from Madurai to Bengaluru had a moment of panic as the flight made a landing and take-off at Bengaluru airport within a few seconds on Sunday.

The incident took place at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) around 5 pm when IndiGo flight 6E 7219 from Madurai made a tremulous landing at the runway at 5 pm and quickly took off just after 10 seconds giving the passengers a quick jolt.

The flight landed in Bengaluru at 5.10 pm even though it was scheduled to reach at 4.45 pm despite departing from Madurai on time. According to the reports, the passengers said that the pilot had announced through the public address system that the incident took place due to prevalence of crosswinds and landed with a loud thump before taking off once again.

One of the passengers onboard the flight, Sudarshan Dujari tweeted about the incident asking the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IndiGo airlines to investigate the incident. "Please investigate what happened on flight 6e7219 Madurai to Bangalore..it landed with a loud thump and again took off in the air...then landed 20 minutes later."

"My wife and I, who were travelling with our 3-year-old daughter, were very worried about what happened. The flight touched down in Bengaluru and then in a span of five to 10 seconds again took off. Then it hovered in the air for about 20 minutes. Initially, even the crew members were not sure of what was happening," Dujari told TOI.

He said that even though the pilot had initially announced that they had taken off due to crosswind but later when he enquired about the incident with the air hostess, she told him that Air Traffic Control (ATC) had made an emergency call asking the pilot to take off again.