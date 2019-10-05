Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan, who has received national and international acclaim for the recent launch of Chandrayaan 2, was given a grand welcome in an Indigo flight.

In a recent video that was posted on Twitter by the author Shaifali Vaidya on Friday, October 4, said, "It is so heartening to see ISRO chief Sivan sir being given a hero's reception in a flight!!"

It is so heartening to see ISRO chief #Sivan sir being given a hero’s reception in a flight!! pic.twitter.com/IJth3RTaxI — Shefali Vaidya ஷெஃபாலி வைத்யா शेफाली वैद्य (@ShefVaidya) October 4, 2019

The video shows Sivan being welcomed by female cabin crew members who are seen asking him for selfies. After Sivan happily obliges their request, one of the crew members uses the flight's public announcement system and calls for passengers to pose for a group selfie.

The video ends after passengers are seen giving him a round of applause as Sivan smiles accepting handshakes and waving at everyone as he approaches his seat.

The video went viral on social media generating 27,100 likes and 5,800 retweets a day after it was posted.

Netizens replied to the post stating that they were "proud" of the ISRO Chief and ISRO's achievements in space. Others commented on his humble approach and said the general public's identification of "a true hero" as compared to the entertainment stars is a positive indication of a "new changing India."