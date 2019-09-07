Chandrayaan-2 moon pictures
A photo of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-2.Isro

India's enthusiastic watchers who were observing Chandrayaan-2's descend on the moon continued to shower congratulatory messages on Saturday addressed to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) even after the spacecraft's lander lost signal with ground stations just ahead of its landing.

The collective mood of celebratory anticipation turned into distress at the ISRO Mission Operations Complex in Bengaluru after the Chandryaan-2's lander 'Vikram' lost signal with ground stations just 2.1 km ahead of a soft landing.

However, ISRO officials have stated that while the crucial landing failed, the remaining part of Chandrayaan-2's mission including its orbiter that has several instruments onboard, continues its successful trajection around the moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who flew to Bengaluru on Friday night to watch the live descend, consoled the desolated ISRO chief K Sivan after his emotional address and tweeted saying "India is proud of our scientists!"

Netizens responded to the reported "failure" with encouraging messages addressed to the scientific community including "we are proud of you Isro".

Political leaders including, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also poured in congratulatory messages.

Some even highlighted the number of Indian women scientists present in the mission control and compared it with Space X launches.

While Chandrayaan-2 is largely celebrated for being attempting to study the non-explored side of the moon- its south pole and being developed at the lowest cost, a lesser-known fact is that the space project is first space project headlined by two women scientists in India.  

Project director Vanitha Muthayya, an electronics and communications engineer, and mission director Ritu Karidhal, an aerospace engineer, not only lead Chandrayaan-2 but they also held key positions in ISRO's past successful Mars orbiter mission Chandrayaan -1 in 2013.

On the issue of gender inclusivity in science, Chandrayaan 2 mission director, Ritu Kritihal had said that it is important to have confidence in your capability without giving your gender much thought. Be focused on your goal and work with complete dedication."