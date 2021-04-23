For the last week, the newly elected Jammu District Development Council (DDC) chairman, Bharat Bhushan, is aggressively campaigning in rural areas to mobilize villagers in the 'fight against Corona'. He has, so far, approached all elected Panchayat members of the Jammu district for seeking their support to strictly implemented Covid protocols in their respective areas.

Bharat Bhushan is not an isolated case, authorities have decided to rope in all elected representatives from DDC chairpersons to Panches of the Panchayat, in the fight against Coronavirus.

"We have already offered every possible help to the government at this crucial time. The elected representative can play a very important role in checking the spread of the virus in the rural areas", Anil Sharma, chairman of the All J&K Panchayat Conference told International Business Times. He said that containing the virus without the support of people was difficult.

Kusum Lata, Sarpanch of Changia Panchayat, situated on the International Border in the Arnia sector, told IBT that they have already launched a campaign to involve villagers in Covid control measures. "Our efforts yielded positive results because people are now religiously following Covid protocol in rural areas also", she said.

Sources said that higher-ups in the government have also asked Deputy Commissioners to involve Panchayat members in Covid control measures and vaccination drive. On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta, had convened a meeting of Sarpanches of 101 Panchayats of nine blocks to seek their cooperation in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The Deputy Commissioner sought cooperation and participation of all the Panchayat members supplementing efforts of the administration in motivating the public to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) in wake of the second COVID-19 pandemic wave, including restriction on gatherings, closure of schools, colleges, and universities, directions to market associations, besides imposing fine on non-adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

On Friday, Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Yadav asked officers to involve Panchayat members to sensitize the people about the importance of vaccination in view of the resurgence of the COVID wave.

Panchayat level vaccination camps to be held

Taking note of the low vaccination rate in rural areas, authorities have decided to hold Panchayat level camps across the UT to educate the people.

Panches and Sarpanches would ensure 100 vaccination in the respective areas.

Elected Panchayat members would impose a fine on violators to COVID protocols in their respective Panchayats.

Force of over 41000 Panchayat members can bring change

In the newly established three-tier Panchayat Raj Institution in J&K, there are 280 District Development Councils (DDCs) members, 278 Block Development Councils (BDCs) members, 4129 Sarpanches, and over 37000 Panches. This force has the potential to help the government to control the situation.