As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic s wreaking havoc in India, a top expert has warned that the double and triple mutant variants of Covid may not be detectable by the RTPCR tests. The news comes as a real shocker, as the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended RTPCR tests as the most effective way to detect the virus.

The revelation was made by Dr Souradipta Chandra, Consultant Physician, Helvetia Medical Centre, Delhi. While interacting with ANI, Chandra claimed that the new mutant in India seems to be undetectable by RTPCR tests.

"New mutant seems to be undetectable by RTPCR test. I believe there are double & triple mutant varieties that have been discovered & due to change in structure, RTPCR tests unable to detect," said Chandra.

Chandra also revealed that the double and triple mutated strains of coronavirus are resulting in new symptoms apart from the usual symptoms associated with Covid infection.

"We're seeing patients with diarrhea, abdominal pain, rashes, conjunctivitis, confusion state, brain fog, bluish discoloration of fingers & toes, bleeding through nose & throat apart from usual symptoms -sore throat, body ache, fever, loss of smell & taste," added Chandra.

Triple mutant variant behind the drastic surge in coronavirus cases

India, at one point in time, had shown strong signs of flattening the coronavirus curve. However, by March, coronavirus cases in the country started surging dramatically, and on April 22, the country witnessed more than 3,34,000 positive cases and 2,247 Covid-related deaths.

Medical experts believe that the double and triple mutant strains of coronavirus are responsible for this drastic rise in cases in the country. Madhukar Pai, professor of epidemiology at McGill University had recently revealed that the triple mutant variant of Covid is more transmissible, and it could make people sick very quickly. Top medical experts in India are now analyzing the triple mutant strain's role in Covid-related deaths, the severity of infection, and its effects on vaccination.