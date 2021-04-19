It was on April 17, 2021, that Tamil actor Vivek passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The unexpected demise shocked the entire film industry, as Vivek was one of the most demanded actors in Kollywood. Just a day before his death, Vivek had received the coronavirus vaccine, and post his demise, several people outlandishly claimed that the vaccine shot could have caused the actor's unexpected death. And now, veteran Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan has also claimed that the Covid vaccine has triggered a cardiac arrest in Vivek's body.

Mansoor Ali Khan becomes a conspiracy theorist

Most of the claims made by Mansoor Ali Khan were very similar to the conspiracy theories which are now popular in western countries. According to Mansoor Ali Khan, Vivek was completely healthy before receiving the coronavirus vaccination, and he added that the vaccination has pulled the legendary actor to the mouth of death.

Mansoor Ali Khan claimed that there is nothing like coronavirus in this world. He also made it clear that Covid is a part of a big political plot.

"Why government is killing people. There is nothing like coronavirus in this world. Vivek was completely healthy. He became ill after receiving the coronavirus vaccine. I have spent time with beggars in the street, and I was not contracted with coronavirus. I am telling you frankly that there is no coronavirus. Take a case against me and imprison me in jail," said Mansoor Ali Khan.

Mansoor Ali Khan urges people to stop wearing masks

Mansoor Ali Khan bizarrely claimed that people are becoming ill due to the habit of wearing masks. The Captain Prabhakar actor asserted that he will not wear a mask as it will make him unhealthy.

"We are inhaling the exhaled breath when we are wearing masks. It is very unhealthy, and it will affect our respiratory system. We do not know what is the content of the coronavirus vaccine. Why cannot the government introduce an insurance scheme to protect people who face side effects due to the coronavirus vaccine," added Mansoor Ali Khan.

Mansoor Ali Khan also urged the government to stop Covid tests and requested media outlets to stop covering news about the pandemic.