After the roaring success of Panchayat season 2, the makers have confirmed that there is indeed going to be a season 3 too. While many were wondering if the series would just be a one-series wonder, the second series of Panchayat has proved to be even better than the first one. Let's take a look at what we can expect from the third season.

Sachiv Ji's transfer order: Season 2 ended on a worrying note with Rinky (Sanvikaa ) opening Sachiv Ji's (Jitendra Kumar) transfer order. Now, everyone knows that Phulera can't do without Sachiv Ji anymore. So it would be interesting to see what twist and turns the makers bring in to make Sachiv Ji stay in Phulera.

Prahlad's life: The previous season ended on a somber note with Pradhan ji (Raghubir Yadav), Office assistant Vikas (Chandan Roy), and Jitendra Kumar (Sachiv) being there for Prahlad (Faisal Malik) who just lost his son. Now, how the three ensure that Pandey never feels alone in life and how the friendship grows from there would remain one of the high points of the next season.

Rinky's wedding: Another topic that we expect the makers to touch on even in the next season is going to be Rinky's wedding. Both Pradhan ji and Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) want their daughter to settle down. And while their struggles didn't bear fruit this season, we wonder if it would be Sachiv Ji or someone else she fall in love with.

Political battle of Manju Devi and Pradhan Ji: It also remains to be seen if Manju Devi would win the next election or would the efforts of Bhushan bear fruit and he would become the next Pradhan remains to be seen.