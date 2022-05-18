Panchayat is undoubtedly one of the gems that the OTT platforms have released last year. The comedy-drama which hit all the right chords as proved itself to be a complete family entertainer is all set for the release of its second season. And as expected, the craze around the second season is as wild as expected. The show also had Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles.

When and where to watch it

The series is scheduled to stream from May 20. One can stream it anytime from May 20th on Amazon Prime Video.

What we saw in the first season

The series revolved around the people of series of a quaint little village - Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. Jitendra Kumar who plays the role of Abhishek Tripathi is seen first detesting the village and later falling in love with its people and simplicity. Raghubir Yadav who plays the role of Brij Bhushan Dubey and Neena Gupta who played the role of Manju Devi are praiseworthy. The tear-jerking scenes and emotional quotient of the show have made it the nation's favorite.

What can you expect

Jitendra Kumar, who won our hearts as Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory, made an even bigger fanbase with Panchayat. While the focus would also be on whether or not Jitendra finds his love interest in the second season, the show would continue to dribble with the everyday trials and tribulations of day-to-day village life.

It also remains to be seen that despite his love for the village, whether Abhishek Tripathi would opt for a city job in Panchayat 2. His equation with Rinki (Pooja Singh) and what it transforms into also remains to be seen.