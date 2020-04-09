Currently, while the world is in the middle of the crisis, protectors of the nation, across various occupations and sectors, are putting their best foot forward in their bid to curb the pandemic. Right now, it's the need of the hour for each and every one of us to keep a positive attitude and healthy thoughts in our minds. With web shows coming as the only saviour for us, we see people binge watch on OTT to pass their quarantine time.

Finally a show without terror attacks, Indian agents going through a family crisis, middle east, fake elitist feminism, actors showing off their kissing and other nocturnal talents. The show is a lighter version of Shah Rukh Khan's Swadesh which will rake you back to the '90s. Set in rural India, the show Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav in a pivotal role.

Taking your mind off the ongoing crisis and making you smile while you're at it. Here are 10 life lessons that Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat teaches you amid quartine times.

The uncertainties of life

Panchayat takes us to the heartland of India right from its first frame. Jitendra (Abhishek) an aspiring MBA student wants to clear CAT but ends up getting a job as Gram Panchayat Phulera due to low grades. Right from day one, he is frustrated and desperately prepares for an exam to get out the village life. Abhishek tries his best to adjust to the given situation. He also battles with meagre issues of villagers and finds himself in a catch 22 situation. How he overcomes problems and circumstances, does he clear CAT exam? How he battles the weekend vows of his friends who are enjoying on a Friday night, amidst an unhappy job Abhishek finds happiness.

Same way, our lives have come to a standstill. many of us had plans to go out, find a new job, planned something. But what are we doing? we are under lockdown. the uncertainties of life are making us unhappy. We crib, we joke, we get frustrated similarly in the show Abhishek is unhappy. Appreciate what life has thrown upon us and wait for patiently.

Jitendra makes us nostalgic and reminds us of Swadesh!

The show successfully gives you a realistic take on villages in India. It shows us that the villages in India are clearly in more robust health than we have been led to believe. Though Abhishek's friend does encourage him to get his Swades moment, the story is not focused on creating some path-breaking discovery for the villages. It shows us that the villages are much more equipped to handle quarantine than the cities of the country. There are certain instances in the show, that makes us ponder how easily people solve issues and come with advice. Here we are busy posting IG stories to find the solution to our own problems?

Simplicity is the key

The story of Panchayat is not path-breaking or inspiring, it's not even meant to be. It is created for the audience to just have fun and get a fresh take of the villages in India.

Performances as relatable to urban people as well!

Set in the heartland of rural village Phulera has a wonderful cast. Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek has a perfectly pitched performance that includes a whole lot of jaw-clenching and eye-rolling. Abhishek's death stares have the potential to set off a meme festival. His expressive eyes convey something else to the believable exasperation at being placed in the middle of nowhere makes him fit for the role. No one better than Jitu pulled off this role with aplomb.

Abhishek's friend needs a special mention Vikas (Chandan Roy) is unfailingly loyal and sweet-tempered despite all odds. He is the knight in shining armour for Abhishek in those turbulent times.

Neena Gupta as Manju Devi has a decent screen presence, she does her bit mostly in the last few episodes. She has several lovely moments but we will have to wait for the second season for Manju Devi to fully emerge into view.

Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav), is the main man the Prajapati of the village. His camaraderie with Vikas and Abhishek is unmissable.

Not only can people there in the rural area relate, but some of us can also truly relate to Abhishek's dilemma. When you watch the series you will know what life has in store for him he couldn't change, nor can we. So accept it with open arms.

It's funny and light-hearted

Created by TVF, Panchayat has managed to sustain its legacy. This all-heart simple and accurate script is all you need to break into a smile in each and every scene. The amazing comic timing and effortlessness acting of the frustrated Delhi boy Abhishek Tripathi played by Jitendra Kumar along with the village's unofficial Pradhan Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghuvir Yadav) and Neena Gupta playing Manju Devi as an illiterate head of the Panchayat together deliver a power-packed performance that's going to be etched in your memory for a long time. Not everything is life has to be taken seriously.One day at a time.The series explains exactly the same thing.

Songs

Hiya Tho, Pasa Phenk, Paheli, I'm Happy and few more, go with the narrative of the series. The songs are composed by Anurag Saikia. They will surely uplift your mood during these turbulent times.

Dialogues

"Nahi chahiye mujhe adventure. Simple zindagi jeeni hai," "Yeh AbhiSek kya hai? AbhiSHek naam hai mera."

Many more such dialogues are relatable AF. You simply can't miss Jitendra's expressions.

Real probelesm needs real solution

After giving us phenomenal shows like Permanent Roommates, Hostel Daze and Kota Factory, director Deepak Kumar Mishra does full justice to this comedy-drama making it an absolute must-watch for everyone. Each character contributes to the story in a way that ensures a smooth ride from the first episode itself. It's realistic and so are the people. At any given point in the show, you will never feel that anything is overdone or not relatable. The cast stays true to their role and depicts the leisure of people living a laidback life and there's a certain slow pace that suits the people living in the village with its own comic moments. the show deals with real issues, problems like electricity, illiteracy food, land, marriage issues. How they overcome is what wows us.

Equality and togetherness

The one thing that really sets that show apart from the other recently launched web series is that they are no real villains in the show. Unlike shown to us by Bollywood, this shows does not have rich people dominate poor villagers just because they can but instead shows how everyone can rise above class and live together. What one sees through the show is common people living their life as taught to them by their ancestors with nobody wanting to intentionally harm anybody just like in real life. The people in the show overcome everything together. India is fighting coronavirus, and we all are in this together, no one is above or beyond the virus. That is what the show teaches us without being preachy. Problems don't see caste and class.

Happiness is in the people

Panchayat makes us realise how simple it is to actually survive. Majority of characters in the show are deprived of most of the luxuries available in the city much to the dismay of city boy Abhishek. The rest of the characters, if you notice, are content, happy and enjoy their life with as little as they are provided with. The show teaches us the importance of small things in life and finding happiness in it.

Just like so many of you are surviving without drinks, cigarettes, parties, clubbing, expensive food, shopping. Everyone is cooking their own meals, eating simple food and is still happy to trying to be one, Quartine taught us life can be lives simply as well. Panchayat will teach you patience, perseverance and give you peace during these testing times.

Here's a show that really couldn't have come at a better time. We could certainly take a break from the situation around us and indulge ourselves in a show that will see us laughing and smiling to our heart's content.