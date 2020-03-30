OTT platforms are upping their game of streaming after the sudden outburst of all the DD National's iconic show being re-telecast. Certainly, many OOT platforms are in a catch 22 situation as they are losing on a considerable audience.

To keep the audience intact, Amazon Prime Video is back with yet another comedy web show Panchayat. Starring Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan fame actors Neena Gupta and Jitendra. It also stars Raghubir Yadav (Massey Sahib) and Biswapati Sarkar.

The trailer of which was dropped today. The trailer starts with Jitendra (Abhishek Tripathi), deciding to give away his comfort zone to pick up a government job in rural heartlands and deals with new trouble every day. In order to escape from the mess, he starts prepping for the MBA entrance exam, which is his big-ticket back to the city.

While Neena Gupta essays the role of village pradhan and Raghuvir Yadav is her husband. What happens next is a quirky turn of events in the protagonist's life. Caught between crazy characters and the ongoing situation the series will leave you in splits.

As Neena and Jitendra have worked together in a film and are coming back together in a web series the lovable duo got candid about the show. And also shared how this show will beat the boredom of millennials.

Jitendra Kumar

Panchayat is the unique and charming story of a young man struggling to adjust to his new life in a remote village. I could not have been more excited to work on Panchayat and particularly the opportunity to work with the brilliant Neena Guptaji once again.

Neena Gupta

I am playing the role of Manju Devi, a quirky matriarchal homemaker and official village Pradhan, was a huge amount of fun, especially alongside such a talented cast and crew. Panchayat is a light-hearted, funny series with plenty of heart. I know Prime members are going to fall in love with its unique characters and authentic rural flavor.

The 8-part series will begin streaming April 3 onwards on Amazon Prime Video. Jitendra has a massive fan following online and has delivered quite a few successful web shows such as Kota Factory, Permanent Roommates, TVF Pitchers and Cheesecake.

Are you excited to watch the show?