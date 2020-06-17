Versatile actor Jitendra Kumar is the man of the hour, he has a Midas touch, everything that he does turn out to be a bar of gold. The budding actor began his career as a YouTuber before "The Viral Fever (TVF)" happened. For a young man coming completely from a non-film industry background, the journey was challenging for him but he paved his way to success through sheer hard work and patience. His body of work comprises of web shows like Kota factory, Cheesecake, Panchayat among others. Jitu garnered accolades for his role in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which was his debut film. And now the actor is gearing up for the release of his digital film "Chaman Bahaar".

In an exclusive tete-a-tete with International Business Times, India, Jitendra Kumar spoke about his upcoming film 'Chaman Bahaar', what made him opt for the role of a pan wala, his struggles and if he is selective when it comes to choosing scripts and more.

On playing a paan shop owner in the film 'Chaman Bahaar'

Chaman Bahaar is a story of Billu's one-sided love story who is a pan shop owner. Set in Raipur, Billu is fascinated with the whole idea of being a pan wala as he feels they are very famous and are often one of the most talked-about people. The simple tale in the film also shows Billu's one-sided love story that he develops over a period of time but is unable to confess until the end. Chaman Bahaar is a feel-good humorous film that we get to see often, especially in small towns. If you have a crush on someone in school, you cannot talk to that person. I instantly fell in love with the idea, it is so fresh. There are so many stories made on one-sided lover but a paanwala's love story hast been explored as yet.

On playing rural characters

I love to be part of good stories. What attracts me is not just the character but a good storyline. If you look at my previous work, be it Panchayat, Kota Factory or Cheesecake, all these stories have been relatable and people could connect to it. In Kota Factory, I play a mature guy who is a little aged too, but the way the story was told people liked it and still many of them watch it. In the movie, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan I played gay, where people came up to me and said they have started to open up about their relationship, I felt good, and I am glad that I am the medium through which these characters are coming alive on-screen. When I started my career I had fewer options, I always went ahead with my conviction, if I had three-four options I choose the one that had a good plot even now I do the same. The story intrigues me a lot. Having said that, I am selective depending on the situation of my life.

Happy with the way your career shaping up?

When I came to Mumbai in 2010, I thought that in few months I will sign a movie but that didn't happen. I understood that there is a lot for me to learn and I waited and worked towards it. I got my first film in 2019, after 8 years and now when I look back I know my struggle, I am thankful to everyone who has been part of my journey, be it my friends or my family. Yes, I am happy with whatever I have today.

'Chaman Bahaar' which also stars Bhuvan Arora, Alam Khan, Dhirendra Tiwari, and Ashwani Kumar, will be available for streaming from June 19th on Netflix.

Trailer of Chaman Bahaar:

